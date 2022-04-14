Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Takes Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,451,000 after purchasing an additional 539,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after buying an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IR stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $46.44. 1,583,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,357. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $62.64. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $54.72.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 5.93%.

IR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

