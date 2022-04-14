PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PAGS. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.33.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $61.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910,156 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,713 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $47,373,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 100.3% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,443,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.