Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 49,516 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2,406.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 192,500 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,895,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,518,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,256 shares of company stock worth $4,365,373. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 22,184,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,026,871. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 5.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

