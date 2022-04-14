Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAAS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.22, for a total transaction of C$74,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$497,117.97. Also, Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.89, for a total transaction of C$27,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,680 shares in the company, valued at C$3,852,615.20.

PAAS stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$37.69. The stock had a trading volume of 323,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,405. Pan American Silver has a one year low of C$26.52 and a one year high of C$43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.72%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

