Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Short Interest Up 111.1% in March

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 440,900 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the March 15th total of 208,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 408,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ PANL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,145. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $237.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $234.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PANL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

