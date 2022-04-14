Paradiem LLC Invests $928,000 in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Paradiem LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,769 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 1,283.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 367,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 340,556 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,261.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 492,530 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 456,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,035 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 17,375 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,401 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STM. Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

Shares of STM traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.81. 3,557,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,940. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

