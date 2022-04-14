Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Short Interest Down 58.1% in March

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the March 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTRS. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Partners Bancorp by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Partners Bancorp by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Partners Bancorp by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTRS traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.05. 7,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,490. The stock has a market cap of $162.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.66. Partners Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Partners Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Partners Bancorp Company Profile

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, checking, savings, cash management, NOW, and IRA accounts, as well as time deposits; and remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

