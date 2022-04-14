Paul Horstmeier Sells 5,208 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $131,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Paul Horstmeier also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Paul Horstmeier sold 23,209 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $587,187.70.
- On Monday, February 7th, Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $312,825.00.
Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.81. 578,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.89.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCAT shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.
Health Catalyst Company Profile (Get Rating)
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.