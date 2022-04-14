Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.10

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.10 and last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 199883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $27,928.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,601 shares of company stock valued at $44,225. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,838 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,799 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.