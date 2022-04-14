Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.28 and last traded at $27.10. Approximately 49,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,523,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

BTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $27,928.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,601 shares of company stock valued at $44,225 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,116,471 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $101,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,083 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,128,662 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $61,716,000 after acquiring an additional 750,921 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,053,728 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $74,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,825,949 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $48,598,000 after acquiring an additional 250,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,025,725 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

