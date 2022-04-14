Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Shares Down 4.4%

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.57. 3,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 334,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

PEAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pear Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

Get Pear Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,644,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $75,020,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $359,000.

About Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing and commercializing software-based medicines. The company has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including severe psychiatric and neurologic conditions. Its products include PearConnect, a patient service center for prescription digital therapeutics; reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder; and Somryst for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pear Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pear Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.