Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

PSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.16) to GBX 740 ($9.64) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.12) to GBX 900 ($11.73) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $608.50.

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. Pearson has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1894 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pearson by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Pearson by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pearson during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Pearson by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pearson during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

