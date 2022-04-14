PEPS Coin (PEPS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,389.00

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 41.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 14th. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $4,389.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.39 or 0.00236361 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

