PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $51,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.31.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.93. The company had a trading volume of 112,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,990. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $239.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.24 and a 12-month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

