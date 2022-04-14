Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36,039 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,989. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.05. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $153.42 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

