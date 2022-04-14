Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRM. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

IRM stock remained flat at $$55.95 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,948. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $56.82.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.36%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 7,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $383,651.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $29,007.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,781 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,313. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

