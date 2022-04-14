Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,256 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MDT traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.46. 4,791,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,306,939. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.16. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $148.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.
In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
MDT has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.32.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
