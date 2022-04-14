Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Invests $394,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 50,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,187,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,232,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $6.75 on Thursday, reaching $393.92. The stock had a trading volume of 591,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,906. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $350.99 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.35.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

