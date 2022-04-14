Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Invests $705,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $325.59. 2,081,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,322. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.49 and a 200 day moving average of $349.52. The firm has a market cap of $206.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $276.88 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total transaction of $1,776,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.