Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $764,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,351,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,910,000 after acquiring an additional 160,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,802,000 after acquiring an additional 35,264 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,378,000 after acquiring an additional 136,932 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,204,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after acquiring an additional 52,199 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,082,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,586,000 after acquiring an additional 320,895 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.56. 192,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,723. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $114.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.09.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

