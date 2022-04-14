Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $837,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,033,000 after purchasing an additional 638,682 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after purchasing an additional 491,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,196.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 411,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,423,000 after acquiring an additional 399,299 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,404,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,215. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $207.00 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.13.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

