Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,395 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,568,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,292,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,555,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Comcast by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $47.91. 14,469,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,222,184. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $217.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.