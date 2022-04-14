Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,801 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.74. 1,566,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.85 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

