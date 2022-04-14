Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Takes $416,000 Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after acquiring an additional 490,768 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 246.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 599,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,539,000 after acquiring an additional 426,318 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,223,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,471,000 after acquiring an additional 400,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,539,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,828,000 after acquiring an additional 295,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,736,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $63.59. 1,216,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,257. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $54.13 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

