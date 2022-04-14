Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,996,000 after buying an additional 715,941 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,828,000 after acquiring an additional 574,056 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 566,395 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $98,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after buying an additional 360,491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $263.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,295. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.22. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $247.69 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

