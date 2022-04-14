Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.23. The company had a trading volume of 586,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,875. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.05. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.69 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.