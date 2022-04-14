PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 4,422 Shares

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,422 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $40,063.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,873,910 shares in the company, valued at $53,217,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,549 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $32,082.96.

PRT stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.24. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.78%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. PermRock Royalty Trust comprises about 0.3% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sinecera Capital LLC owned 0.31% of PermRock Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

