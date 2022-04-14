Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Perrigo posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

NYSE PRGO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.08. 83,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.75. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -297.14%.

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 1,723.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,319,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,449,000 after buying an additional 1,247,060 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 38.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,925,000 after purchasing an additional 295,354 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 221.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

