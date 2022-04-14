Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 855.6% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PSHZF traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $37.88. The stock had a trading volume of 22,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,821. Pershing Square has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $41.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

