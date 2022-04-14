Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.84% from the company’s previous close.

WOOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.82.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Shares of WOOF opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.28. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $28.73.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.