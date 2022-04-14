Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.84% from the company’s previous close.
WOOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.82.
Shares of WOOF opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.28. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $28.73.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
