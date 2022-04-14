Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.970-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.20 billion.
NASDAQ WOOF opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $28.73.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.
About Petco Health and Wellness (Get Rating)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
