Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.970-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.20 billion.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $28.73.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

WOOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

