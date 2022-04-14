Petro Matad (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.07. Petro Matad shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

Petro Matad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRTDF)

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

