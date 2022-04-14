Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.42

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$14.42 and last traded at C$14.21, with a volume of 259967 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.12.

PEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.10.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.52.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$284.08 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.0114388 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.26, for a total value of C$66,625.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,500,102.24. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,845,511.65. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $195,500 and have sold 58,122 shares valued at $596,074.

About Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

