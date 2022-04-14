Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Short Interest Up 142.9% in March

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of Pigeon stock remained flat at $$4.26 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. Pigeon has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $9.73.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and elder care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

