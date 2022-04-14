PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Short Interest Up 633.3% in March

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the March 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 525,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.83. 1,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,458. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $8.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

