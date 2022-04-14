Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 141.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 136.7% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

