Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Compugen were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the second quarter worth $92,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Compugen by 58.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Compugen during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compugen in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compugen alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. Compugen Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Compugen (Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.