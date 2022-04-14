Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $39,000 in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 286,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 98,273 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,121,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of HGEN opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 4,882.88% and a negative net margin of 6,582.73%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humanigen news, insider Edward P. Jordan purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dale Chappell purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,059,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,140,310 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of anti-inflammatory immunology and immuno-oncology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

