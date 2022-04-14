Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,354 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,715 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,557 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSE BUD opened at $58.58 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $79.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €70.00 ($76.09) to €75.00 ($81.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($65.22) to €65.00 ($70.65) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($89.13) to €83.00 ($90.22) in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

