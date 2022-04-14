Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 7,427 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,427 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,532,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,062,000 after purchasing an additional 187,123 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 1,473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,715 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in BioNTech by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,955,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,241,000 after purchasing an additional 500,115 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 404,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,478,000 after purchasing an additional 149,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BioNTech by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $179.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.41. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $121.32 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of -0.69.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.20% and a return on equity of 142.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1501.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 32.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.59.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

