Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Masimo in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MASI. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Shares of MASI opened at $137.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.63. Masimo has a 1 year low of $133.94 and a 1 year high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $128,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Masimo by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

