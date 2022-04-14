Piper Sandler Weighs in on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HOMB opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $29.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,749,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,211,000 after buying an additional 151,594 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,874,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,340,000 after buying an additional 48,636 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,876,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,050,000 after buying an additional 173,874 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,404,000 after buying an additional 33,030 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.7% in the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 2,456,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,800,000 after buying an additional 368,894 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.02%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.