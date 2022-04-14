PirateCash Market Cap Achieves $257,670.75 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. PirateCash has a total market cap of $257,670.75 and $9.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars.

