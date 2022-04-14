Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives $13.32 Average PT from Brokerages

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.32.

PAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of PAA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.21. 77,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,938,254. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

