Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives $13.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.07.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 2.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,079,000 after acquiring an additional 348,203 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,005,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,136,000 after purchasing an additional 195,017 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 12,307,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,803,000 after purchasing an additional 33,247 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,015,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,273,000 after purchasing an additional 67,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.9% in the third quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,425,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,684,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGP stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,804. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.89. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.00%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

