Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

PAGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.06.

NYSE PAGP opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15. Plains GP has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.51%. Equities analysts expect that Plains GP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 225.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 227.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,651 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,974,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,805,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,065,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,474,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,887,000 after purchasing an additional 711,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

