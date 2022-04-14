Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) Shares Down 14.8%

Shares of Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCY – Get Rating) fell 14.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.49 and last traded at $16.49. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55.

Get Playtech alerts:

Playtech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PYTCY)

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.