Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) Shares Down 14.8%

Shares of Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCY – Get Rating) fell 14.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.49 and last traded at $16.49. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55.
Playtech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PYTCY)
