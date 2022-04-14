Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PLYM. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NYSE:PLYM opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.