POA (POA) Price Reaches $0.17

POA (POA) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One POA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, POA has traded flat against the US dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
POA Coin Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
