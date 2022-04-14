POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Stock Price Up 7.3%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) shares rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 5,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 383,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNT shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNT. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,690,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at $17,610,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,684,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,004,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 35.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

